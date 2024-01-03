Penguins’ Sidney Crosby wants to ‘hear the story behind’ Kyler Murray wearing his jersey before Cardinals game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to use a hockey jersey to poke fun at the Eagles when he was seen entering the Philadelphia Eagles home stadium on Sunday wearing a Sidney Crosby sweater.

Crosby is widely considered one of the greatest NHL players of this generation. He has spent his entire storied career with the Pittsburgh Penguins — a longtime top rival of the Philadelphia Flyers.

So Murray’s decision to arrive at Lincoln Financial Field, which is in the same sports complex as the Flyers arena, could certainly be interpreted as a jab towards the Eagles.

Murray did back up his subtle message by engineering an improbable comeback to help lift the Cardinals to a 35-31 upset win over the Eagles. Murray finished the game with 232 passing yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

First-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon entered the game with a significant amount of familiarity about Arizona’s opponent. Gannon spent the past two seasons as the Eagles defensive coordinator.

The unexpected loss squandered the Eagles’ opportunity to secure the NFC’s top seed. The San Francisco 49ers now have the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.

On Tuesday, Crosby was asked about Murray being spotted in Penguins gear. The nine-time NHL All-Star proceeded to issue a tongue-in-cheek response suggesting he was eager to learn more about Murray’s pregame attire.

“I’d love to know the story behind it. I have somewhat of an idea, but it would be cool to hear the story behind it.”

Some hockey and football fans took to X to react to Murray’s fashion choice.

“Haha this is great. Sid OWNS Philly,” one user replied to a video showing Murray walking near the visitor locker room.

“Need more players doing this kinda thing,” another social media user wrote.

“I’m all for trolling Philly, and this is a great way,” a social media user posted along with a couple of laughing face emojis.

The Eagles will look to get back on the winning track when they close out the regular season in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the division rival New York Giants.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals host the Seahawks for their regular season finale on Jan. 2.

