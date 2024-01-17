Pennsylvania boy fatally shoots dad, saving family from his violent armed rampage: authorities

A Pennsylvania boy acted in self-defense and likely saved the lives of his family members when he fatally shot his dad amid the father’s reported violent armed rampage, authorities say.

“Preliminary investigation has indicated… the juvenile’s actions were justifiable and prevented the death or serious bodily injury to the remaining individuals inside the home. Considering the tragic nature of this incident, we ask for respect and privacy for the family during this difficult time,” Northumberland County District Attorney Michael O’Donnell said in a press release.

Police say violence erupted on Jan. 7 in Lower Mahanoy Township, when Tracey Adams, 47, reportedly got into a verbal and physical altercation with his wife and their juvenile daughter, a police report reviewed by Fox News Digital show. The wife and young girl reportedly fled their home to Adams’ stepdaughter’s house, Brandi Hauck, 31.

ARMED HOMEOWNER STEPS IN AFTER GIRLFRIEND’S ESTRANGED HUSBAND ALLEGEDLY BREAKS IN: POLICE

Adams reportedly followed his wife and daughter to Hauck’s home and demanded she open the front door, police said. He brandished a firearm while outside the house, but Hauck refused him entry.

WOULD-BE BURGLARS ARMED WITH ‘BILLY CLUB’ PICK THE WRONG FARMER TO TRY TO ROB: ‘I WILL SHOOT’

Adams reportedly shot at Hauck through the front door, killing her, the police report shows. He then made his way into the home, police said, and announced he intended to kill everyone inside – which included his wife and juvenile son and daughter.

WOULD-BE BURGLARS ARMED WITH ‘BILLY CLUB’ PICK THE WRONG FARMER TO TRY TO ROB: ‘I WILL SHOOT’

Authorities say the unidentified juvenile boy retrieved a firearm that was in the home and shielded his sister and mom from Adams. The boy then opened fire on his father as he advanced on the family, killing him. Police have not released the boy’s age.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Authorities found Adams dead upon arrival at the home.

The police report noted that the DA responded to the scene and declined filing criminal charges, as the investigation shows the boy acted in self-defense and in order to preserve other lives.

“(We) extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic event,” the DA said in his statement.