Pennsylvania man accused of hitting wife to death during argument over money for cat’s vet bills

A man in Pennsylvania is accused of hitting his wife to death during an argument over money for their cat’s vet bill.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Lower Pottsgrove Township Police responded to a 911 call placed by Barton Seltmann, 84, on Tuesday at 2:26 p.m. related to an unresponsive female.

Once officers arrived, they found Barton Seltmann on the house’s back porch “with blood on his hands, face and clothing,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

Hif wife Margaret Seltmann, 85, was found inside the home and described by officials as “obviously deceased.”

Detectives would find out through an investigation that the couple were in an argument about money for their cat’s veterinary care when Barton Seltmann allegedly struck his wife several times in the head while she was lying on the kitchen floor.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined Margaret Seltmann’s cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head, with the manner of death being homicide.

Barton Seltmann was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree murder. He’s being held with no bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The defendant is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 5.