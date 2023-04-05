Pennsylvania man allegedly steals school bus after crashing BMW, strips naked while fleeing cops: police

A Pennsylvania man allegedly stole a school bus and stripped naked as he was being chased on foot by police before he was caught and arrested in the nude.

Carroll Township Police were called Tuesday about a stolen school bus in Abbottstown, authorities said. They saw the bus driving through a grocery store parking lot and pharmacy.

At one point, they saw the vehicle’s lights flicking on and off, police said. When the officers attempted to stop the bus, it sped away on State Route 15, winding in and out of traffic lanes

“After passing the exit for Lower Allen Dr. the bus exited the highway and drove over a berm, nearly overturning the bus,” the Carroll Township Police Department said in a statement.

The bus continued traveling into a nearby neighborhood. The suspected driver, Tony Saunders, fled on foot through a wooded area.

He allegedly stripped naked as he was fleeing and was arrested in the nude. He admitted to taking the bus after crashing a BMW.

“Saunders said that he had taken the vehicle and had placed a deceased deer in the back of the bus and was going to drive the deer to his residence and use the deceased deer as fertilizer for his garden,” police said.

Saunders has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, receiving stolen property, reckless driving and resisting arrest.