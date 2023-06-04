Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly trying to use candy to lure 7-year-old boy to his car at NJ Wawa

A man wanted in New Jersey for allegedly trying to use candy to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a Wawa restroom has been identified and arrested, authorities said Friday.

Thomas Cannon, 79, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child following the May 28 incident at the store located on State Highway 47 in Maurice River, the Cumberland County Prosecutor said in a press release.

Cannon, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is accused of entering a restroom and offering the boy candy to leave the store with him, according to the New Jersey State Police.

During the encounter, Cannon allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old’s arm to physically remove him from the store after the boy refused to go to his car.

The 7-year-old resisted and broke free from the suspect’s grasp, according to authorities. The young child then ran to his mother, who was using the women’s restroom at the time.

The suspect had already left the store by the time the child’s family learned of the alleged incident.

During the search for the suspect, investigators released video surveillance footage from the Wawa store showing the suspect entering and leaving the establishment.

Police had described the suspect as a White male with gray, thinning hair combed to the back, and wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy T-shirt. Detectives believe the suspect had left the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner.

Prosecutors say Cannon was charged with a third-degree offense, which carries a penalty of up to five years of incarceration.