Pennsylvania parents charged after 7 children found living in home with rats, padlocked fridge: report

Two Pennsylvania parents are facing charges after their children were found living in deplorable conditions alongside caged rats and other animals in a home outside of Philadelphia, a report says.

Shane Robertson, 47, and Crystal Robertson, 37, are each facing seven counts of endangering the welfare of children after police responded to a property in West Rockhill Township on April 23, according to WPVI.

The children, who range in age from 4 to 16 years old, were described by Crystal Robertson as “garbage disposals with legs,” the station reported, citing a police affidavit.

The document also said the mother told investigators a refrigerator inside the home was secured with a padlock because the children had been “stealing” food from it, WPVI added.

The Pennridge Regional Police Department discovered the alleged conditions on April 23 after a caller reported seeing children enter an abandoned trailer in their neighborhood.

In a news release Thursday, police said they found a 12-year-old girl who told responding officers she was taking a blanket to keep her rats warm, according to WPVI. Then police reportedly spotted a 14-year-old wearing dirty clothes.

The officers then brought both children to the Robertsons, who live next door, and returned later with an official from Bucks County Children and Youth, WPVI reported.

Inside the home, police found four children hidden in a rear bedroom, around two dozen caged rats, dogs, snakes and feces in numerous locations, the station says.

The children, who were living in “unsanitary and essentially unsafe” conditions, were ultimately taken into protective custody, according to WPVI, citing the police statement.

The children reportedly were found to be suffering from medical conditions including malnourishment and low kidney function, while one had maggots in her hair.

Other children had their heads shaved due to severe matting, while some needed “extensive” dental treatment, the report said, citing police.

Police also learned the children did not attend school and several of them did not know their own birthdays, the station added.

Both Robertsons are now free Friday after posting ten percent of $100,000 bail, WPVI reports.

The Pennridge Regional Police Department did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News Digital for comment.