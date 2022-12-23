Pennsylvania police bodycams capture dramatic rescue of woman from car sinking in frigid pond

A woman was rescued from her sinking car by Pennsylvania first responders after she crashed into the frigid waters of a local pond.

The Manheim Township police shared the courageous rescue from two perspectives. One shows the action from on shore and the other, from the officer who jumped into the frigid pond.

On Thursday, at 8 p.m., Manheim Township Emergency Services were dispatched to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a report of a car that had driven into a pond.

WINTER STORM SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTING AIR, TRAIN, BUS TRAVEL NATIONWIDE HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a car submerged in water with a woman trapped inside who was up to her neck in water.

Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente jumped into the water and broke the driver’s window just as the vehicle completely submerged.

Body camera footage shows the officers brave the freezing water temperature and pry open the door, removing the woman from danger.

Once removed from the car, officers pulled her to the edge of the pond where she was treated by EMS.

WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS US RESULTS IN WARNINGS, COLD WEATHER ALERTS FOR MORE THAN 150 MILLION AMERICANS

The 59-year-old driver from Lancaster was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation determined that the driver had misjudged a turn, causing her to drive into the pond.

“The officers jumped into the water without hesitation. The quick response and fast action of these officers undoubtedly saved the life of the driver,” Chief Thomas Rudzinski said in a press release.