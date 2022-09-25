Pennsylvania police respond to ‘mass causality event’ after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park’s Fall Fest

A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a “mass casualty incident.”

Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the scene to rescue and treat victims still trapped inside the park, WPXI-TV reported.

“There is a confirmed incident at Kennywood with injuries reported. My thoughts go out to the victims of physical and mental injuries,” Pennsylvania state representative Nick Pisciottano tweeted.

Visitors have cleared out of the park as law enforcement officers remain inside, Kennywood said in a statement.

“The park is closed for the night and all guests have exited. We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement,” Communication Manager Tasha Pokrzywa told Fox News Digital. “The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park’s security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded.”

It is not immediately clear how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told WPXI several people were lying on the ground but it is not clear if they had been shot.

“There is no denying what I heard,” a witness said, confirming she heard gunshots.

The incident took place at approximately 10:45 p.m., just minutes before the park was expected to close.

West Mifflin Borough police are urging the public to avoid the area.

“Due to an ongoing emergency services situation, there is an increased emergency services presence in the area of Kennywood Park,” the police said. “We are asking that you avoid the area at this time.”

The park was particularly crowded Saturday evening as Kennywood’s signature October event, Phantom Fall Fest, a Halloween event for children and adults, started this weekend.

A witness told WPXI they thought the sound of the gunshots were “a prop” used in a haunted house.