Pennsylvania police respond to ‘screaming’ in house known for ‘drama,’ find child locked in dog cage

The parents of a Philadelphia boy found locked inside a dog cage have been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said Friday.

Police responded to the home of Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, on reports of “screaming” and found a 3 and 5-year-old partially clothed wandering around in the back of the house in the rain, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Inside, a boy was found inside a cage secured with a zip tie.

The three children were taken to St Christopher’s Hospital for evaluation. They appeared to be uninjured, FOX 29 reported.

Campbell and Weber are also both charged with Recklessly Endangering a Person.

The other children who live in the home were at school at the time, FOX 29 reported, adding that an elderly woman and a 40-year-old man were also inside the home when police arrived. There was no word on any other arrests.

“This is just an absolutely tragic situation,” Sergeant Eric Gripp said, according to FOX 29. “We don’t live in a world where under any situation whatsoever we should have a child inside a cage or young children outside standing in the rain.”

Police said officers have been called to the home before and a neighbor told FOX 29 there has been “drama” there for years.

“Cops have been coming here on and off. Nothing has ever been done,” Hector Perez told FOX 29.

Gripp added, “This should never happen and we’re going to do everything we can to ensure it doesn’t again to these children.”