Pennsylvania prison guard who missed killer Danelo Cavalcante’s escape is fired

The Pennsylvania prison guard who missed convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from the Chester County Prison on the morning of Aug. 31 has been fired.

Chester County Spokesperson Michelle Bjork told Fox News Digital that the unnamed prison guard was fired on Thursday and worked at the prison for 18 years as a correction officer. The corrections officer was on duty in the watchtower at the Chester County Prison when Cavalcante was seen on surveillance video crab-walking a wall in the exercise yard.

“We can confirm that the corrections officer on duty when Danelo Calvalcante escaped was terminated yesterday afternoon. He was an 18-year veteran of the prison,” Bjork said.

He then went on to push through razer wire, run across the roof, scale another fence, and push through more razer wire before leaving the prison.

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

During a press conference on Friday, Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police said that Cavalcante was spotted again on a trail camera at the Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

“I believe he becomes more desperate. I believe he has always been very dangerous and I’ve said that from the start. He’s already murdered two people — one in Brazil and one here in a very brutal manner,” Bivens said. “He’s a very dangerous individual and he remains so.”

Cavalcante was spotted again on Friday just north of Longwood Gardens on E. Street Rd and Conservatory Rd.

Longwood Gardens is closed “until further notice,” according to a message on its website.

During a press conference on Wednesday, officials said Cavalcante’s prison escape was similar to the May 19 escape of Igor Bolt at the same prison.

Bolt was located by a jail tower officer within five minutes of his escape and was taken back into custody. On Aug. 31, Cavalcante wasn’t located by a tower officer when he escaped.

After the May escape, a number of security consultants were brought in and improvements were made, such as additional razor wire intended to block access to the roof.

