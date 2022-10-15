Pennsylvania State Police report more fentanyl seized in last 3 months than all of 2020

Pennsylvania State Police reported that its officers confiscated more fentanyl in July, August and September than it did during all of 2020.

The State Police announced the seizure of around 85.5 pounds of fentanyl valued at more than $1.3 million as part of a 2,000-pound drug haul taken over the third quarter of 2022.

That exceeds the 78.47 pounds taken in 2020 as a whole and exceeds by six times the amount seized in the third quarter of 2020.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicate an increase in fentanyl seized year over year, with 2022’s roughly 12,900 pounds seized already exceeding 2021’s total of roughly 11,200 pounds.

“Fentanyl in pill form is a deliberate attempt by drug cartels to make illicit drug use more appealing to Americans,” DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene said.

“Fake pills are especially concerning because of the appeal they can have to an unsuspecting person,” Greene continued. “One may believe they are taking a legitimate pharmacy-grade pill, but far too often, that isn’t the case.

“Fake prescription pills bought on the street are made in clandestine labs, primarily in Mexico, from chemicals sourced from China, and contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

The Justice Department reported that, between May 23, 2022, and Sept. 8, 2022, agents had seized 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills, amounting to 4 million “deadly doses” of the drug in Ohio alone.

The third-quarter haul of drugs taken by the Pennsylvania State Police includes 25 pounds of heroin and 5 pounds of crack cocaine.

Officers also seized over 100 pounds of cocaine totaling $2,261,600 in value.