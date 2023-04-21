Pentagon battles AI human control, ex-CIA testifies about Hunter Biden laptop letter and more top headlines
MAN VS MACHINE – Inside the Pentagon’s battle to keep artificial intelligence under human control. Continue reading …
‘ACTIVE ROLE’ – Ex-CIA testifies Biden official orchestrated controversial Hunter Biden laptop letter. Continue reading …
HARD TIME – Former cop Kim Potter convicted in Daunte Wright death to be freed from prison. Continue reading …
SPACE JAM – Footage of UFOs over conflict zones seen for first time: ‘This is devastating’. Continue reading …
BROKEN FAMILIES – Permissive parenting is the left’s newest, totalitarian way to separate the family unit, writes Karol Markowicz. Continue reading …
COLLATERAL DAMAGE – Lawmakers debate who to blame for COVID school closures. Continue reading …
THE HEAT IS ON – AOC, other Dems reintroduce trillion-dollar Green New Deal that would end fossil fuels. Continue reading …
‘I’M ANGRY’ – Locals erupt as Democrats approve funding for Chinese-backed green energy project. Continue reading …
‘HELL TO PAY’ – IRS whistleblower is ‘game changer’ in Hunter Biden probe, says Lindsey Graham. Continue reading …
–
‘SERIOUS AVIATION SAFETY ISSUE’ – Former Navy pilot who’s seen UFOs asks Biden to investigate: Anything from foreign tech to ‘space aliens.’ Continue reading …
‘STILL BULL—-’ – AI researchers claim Google, ’60 Minutes’ spread ‘disinformation’ in recent interview. Continue reading …
CORRECT OR INCORRECT? – Journalist Matt Taibbi threatened with prison time for perjury by top Democrat over Twitter Files testimony. Continue reading …
‘CULTURE OF FEAR’ – MSNBC guest bizarrely ties Bud Light controversy to recent gun violence. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Dana Perino asks Jessica Tarlov about her celebrity crush — and the one thing she wishes someone would invent. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Hunter Biden is lying about this. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Antony Blinken organized the most ‘egregious’ lying campaign in American history. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats want to keep young people weak, poor, frightened and alone. Continue reading …
‘BIGGEST GAME CHANGER’ – Israel leads with early AI battlefield integration: ‘The future of defense systems.’ Continue reading …
‘TAKING STEPS TO FIX’ – Here’s how my state of South Dakota is giving kids the education they deserve, writes Gov. Kristi Noem. Continue reading …
CHARGES DROPPED? – Alec Baldwin’s criminal charges for fatal ‘Rust’ shooting to be dropped: lawyers. Continue reading …
WATCH: SUDDEN STORM: See the tennis ball-sized hail that fell from the sky in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, leaving behind serious damage. See video …
WATCH: SpaceX celebrates even after rocket crash. See video …
WATCH: Robert Kennedy Jr’s presidential campaign will be a ‘formidable force’: Geraldo Rivera. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.