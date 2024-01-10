Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach

Pete Carroll is out as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach after 14 seasons with the franchise, the team’s chairwoman Jody Allen said.

Carroll will remain within the Seahawks organization, but not as the team’s head coach.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” Allen said in a statement.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years. His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Carroll, a Super Bowl champion with Seattle during the 2013 season, was the oldest acting head coach in the NFL this year at 72 years old.

So, while it is a shocking move that Carroll is hanging up his headset, perhaps he has fulfilled all he needed in his coaching career, wanting to instead move to the front office to continue making an impact for an organization he’s become synonymous with for over a decade.

If he is done coaching for good, Carroll would own a 170-120-1 overall record between the Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

As Allen pointed out, though, Carroll is the winningest head coach in Seattle history, racking up 137 regular season wins and 10 playoff victories.

But his NFL head coaching journey began with the Jets in 1994, where he had a one-year stint with a 6-10 record after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator from 1990-1993.

From there, Carroll would move on to the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator for the 1995 and 1996 seasons before getting another crack as head coaching with the Patriots from 1997-1999.

Carroll would return to college after going 27-21 with the Patriots in his three seasons, and his legend would grow with the USC Trojans, winning back-to-back national titles in 2003 and 2004. He won seven total bowl games as well during his time leading the Trojans from 2001 to 2009.

Wanting back in the NFL, the Seahawks came calling and Carroll joined for the 2010 season, and they’ve been married ever since. He played a major role in building the organization back to a Super Bowl contender, especially on the defensive side of the ball where the notorious “Legion of Boom” was assembled with the likes of Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and other defensive cogs that led to the Super Bowl victory.

Of course, Carroll’s tenure also had the infamous Russell Wilson interception by Patriots corner Malcolm Butler on the one-yard line in Super Bowl XLVIII, costing them a 28-24 loss. To this day, fans wanted Marshawn Lynch, the team’s star running back, to get the handoff at the goal line.

The Seahawks haven’t been back to the Super Bowl since.

This past season saw the same record on the board for Carroll’s Seahawks – 9-8 after the regular season – but it didn’t end with a playoff berth like the 2022 campaign had.

With Carroll moving to the front office, the Seahawks join many teams looking for its next head coach, with ESPN mentioning Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a candidate they are expected to have an interest in.

Others like Mike Vrabel, who was surprisingly fired by the Tennessee Titans, will likely be in consideration as well.