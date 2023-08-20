Pete Carroll plays QB at Seahawks’ practice, gets hilarious reactions from Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell and others

Longtime Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll led Seattle to a surprising playoff berth last season.

In less than a month, Carroll will turn 72.

Carroll has developed a reputation for staying physically active, and being the oldest coach in the NFL has not appeared to slow him down. Earlier this week, Carroll decided to show off his throwing skills during a team practice.

His athletic prowess was on full display as he pump faked, threw passes on the move and connected on a couple of touchdowns.

The Seahawks defense did not present much of pass rush when Carroll was at quarterback, but Carroll did have an impressive showing.

“QB Pete coming soon to Quarterback on @Netflix,” the Seahawks wrote in a post on their verified account on X, the company formerly known as Twitter. It was accompanied by a video of Carroll making the impressive throws.

Carroll played football in high school and attended the University of the Pacific, where he played safety. He later moved into coaching.

Carroll has almost 50 years in coaching, gaining experience at the college level, where he led the USC Trojans to two national championships.

He left Southern California after the 2009 season to become the Seahawks’ head coach.

Music superstar Snoop Dogg, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and actor Will Ferrell did not seem impressed with the video of Carroll filling in at quarterback. The commissioner and celebrities unleashed some pointed commentary about the coach turned temporary quarterback.

“I got a video earlier today from one of your practices. It has me very concerned,” Goodell said. “I keep hearing about the abuse that you’re putting on your defensive secondary, shredding them every day with your passes and your running.”

“Pete Carroll… the nerve of you to treat your players with such disrespect,” Snoop Dogg quipped.

“What are you doing? These are young men out there! They are fighting for their livelihoods,” Ferrell commented.

When the games kick off, the Seahawks will continue to let Geno Smith handle the quarterback duties.

Smith had a bounce-back season in 2022 and received AP Comeback Player of the Year honors. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl.

Earlier this offseason, the team rewarded Smith with a three-year contract extension.