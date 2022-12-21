Peter Salvino missing: Northwestern PhD student’s body pulled from Chicago’s Diversey Harbor

The body of the Northwestern University doctoral student who went missing after leaving a party in Chicago was found Tuesday evening in Lake Michigan.

Peter Salvino, 25, had gone missing early Sunday morning after leaving a property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Chicago Police confirmed at around 6 p.m. Tuesday that a body was found in Diversey Harbor, which is located near where Salvino’s phone had last pinged.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the body was Salvino’s. An autopsy is pending and officials have not released a cause of death.

Salvino was last heard from at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning when he was on FaceTime with a friend as was walking to his apartment from the party.

A local Chicago eatery called The Wieners Circle took to Twitter to say: “Ok #wienersleuths, Peter Salvino is a regular at our store and is well liked, this is so sad. We believe the picture below is of him at our store, not long before he was last heard from Saturday night. Please retweet this and help his family find Peter.”

The Salvino family released the following statement:

Salvino’s family said in a statement he was on FaceTime with a friend at 11:59 p.m. Saturday night as he was walking home and that the friend called back at 12:15 a.m. to make sure he made it home safely. Salvino told the friend at the time that he was still on the way back.

His phone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor at 12:31 a.m. and the friend called again at 12:37 a.m. to confirm he made it home, but Salvino did not answer.

Multiple friends texted him between then and 9:30 a.m., according to the family spokesperson. The messages were successfully delivered to his phone, but none of the friends received a response.

All calls started going straight to voicemail at around 9:45 a.m. and all text messages went undelivered.