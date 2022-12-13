Peyton Manning reveals Eli gave him ‘atomic wedgie’ in golf-trip skirmish: ‘I was so angry’

Peyton and Eli Manning are one of the most famous athlete brothers in the history of the NFL.

Both quarterbacks had incredible NFL careers, and while they did not have much of a rivalry on the field, their ability to annoy the heck out of each other is everlasting. The Pro Football Hall of Famer described a rather recent story of having to fend off his little brother.

During Monday’s edition of the “ManningCast,” during the game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, columnist Bill Simmons asked what the biggest fight was the two ever had.

“A couple years ago, we were on a golf trip and I was trying to take a nap,” Peyton Manning explained. “And I was kinda in a corner bed and he came up behind me and he kinda had me leveraged into the wall and he gave me a wedgie. He almost went atomic wedgie.”

Eli Manning said it definitely was an “atomic wedge,” where the underwear goes over the head.

“I was so angry,” Peyton Manning said. “Basically, because the nap was interrupted. The atomic wedge was an added bonus. He was so proud … we almost threw down. I was in pain. I couldn’t fight real well.”

The former New York Giants star said what drove his brother even crazier was that it was his “favorite” pair of underwear.

“I totally ripped them off eventually.”

Peyton Manning played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos during his illustrious career. He was a 14-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection. He won the MVP award five times.

Eli Manning played for the Giants for his entire career. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He finished his career with more passing touchdowns (366) than John Elway, Warren Moon, Johnny Unitas and Dan Fouts, and more passing yards (57,023) than Joe Montana, Jim Kelly and Steve Young.