PGA Tour files lawsuit against LIV Golf’s Saudi backers

The PGA Tour has filed a lawsuit against the governor of LIV Golf’s finances.

The suit against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan with 50 exhibits and a proposed order for a motion to compel.

That motion to compel would require Al-Rumayyan to be deposed as part of another federal lawsuit between the two tours. It also would require the Public Investment Fund to release documents to PGA Tour attorneys.

The PGA Tour filed a countersuit in response to LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit back in September, claiming that the rival Saudi-backed circuit has encouraged its members “to breach their Tour agreements” and “free ride off of the Tour’s investment in the development of professional golf.”

The war of words between golfers from both tours has continued, as Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is “trending downwards.“

Rory McIlroy responded by saying “anyone that takes a logical view of the game” would disagree.

Mickelson and three other LIV Golfers did drop out of the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last month. That lawsuit originally had 11 plaintiffs, but only three remain.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating alleged monopolistic actions made by the PGA Tour, which they have denied, in dealing with LIV.