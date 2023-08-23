PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton arrested after allegedly throwing wife into wall

PGA Tour player Erik Compton was arrested Saturday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in Miami, according to online records.

Compton, 43, was charged with felony robbery/strong arm and misdemeanor battery.

Compton and his wife were allegedly having a verbal spat over so-called “relationship issues” when she started to record him, WPLG-TV reported, citing an arrest report. Authorities said Compton grabbed the device out of his wife’s hands, threw it into the pool and then threw her into the wall by her shoulders.

The alleged incident left bruises on his wife’s left arm, according to the report. Compton invoked his right to an attorney and refused to speak with police about the situation, according to the station.

Compton was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami and was freed on bond.

He has five top-10 finishes in 168 career starts on the PGA Tour. He tied for second at the 2014 U.S. Open. He appeared in two PGA Tour events during the 2022-23 season, most recently finishing tied for 63rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

The Miami native played golf at the University of Georgia and participated in the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup.