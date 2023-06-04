Phil Mickelson takes dig at Rory McIlroy, doesn’t think LIV Golf team would want him due to ‘all his bs’

Phil Mickelson of LIV Golf is not afraid of firing off shots on social media.

Mickelson took a dig at Rory McIlroy on Friday when responding on Twitter to a video of McIlroy saying he wished there was an offseason on the PGA Tour.

“We’ve all been advocating for an offseason and there’s certain reasons why guys want … it’s very hard to try to play your best golf when you’re really thinking about your golf swing,” McIlroy said Friday while at the Memorial Tournament. “So, that offseason time would be nice to work on your mechanics and your fundamentals so that you’ve got those sort of bedded in so that you can sort of roll going into the bulk of the season.”

Mickelson then responded to the video posted on social media, taking a dig at McIlroy in the process.

“As worn out as Mclroy (sic) was after the Masters and his need for an [offseason], LIV would be perfect for him,” Mickelson wrote. “Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs.”

Multiple golfers who joined LIV Golf commented on how the ability to play less golf weighed into their decision to leave the PGA Tour.

In late May, Mickelson said playing for LIV was the best way to prepare for golf’s four majors due to the lighter playing schedule.

“Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.”

McIlroy skipped the RBC Heritage the week after missing the cut at the 2023 Masters, saying he needed some time away from the game.

“I needed a break for me. I think after the disappointment of Augusta, and then it’s been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect a little bit and get away from it,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel. “It’s nice to come back and feel refreshed, and I think we’re on a pretty busy run here from now until after the playoffs, so I’m excited to get going.”

McIlroy is in contention at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday.