Philadelphia 2-year-old girl fatally shot by teen relative inside home, police say

A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday by her 14-year-old relative inside a Philadelphia home, police said.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1600 block of North 29th Street. The child was shot in the head by a relative, who lives in the same home, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, eight people were inside the home, including children aged 14, 9, 2, and 1, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp told reporters at the scene that it appeared the teen relative had access to an unsecured gun inside the home.

While handling the weapon, a shot went off and struck the toddler, he said. Two police officers responding to the scene were injured when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The officers and a civilian were listed in stable condition.