Philadelphia cyclist linked to knife attacks on popular park trail, police say

A man was arrested Sunday after investigators linked him to a series of knife attacks by a cyclist on a popular Philadelphia trail.

Elias Diaz, 46, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital. The attacks occurred at the Pennypack Park Trail, police said.

The first incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22 when a jogger was attacked by a man on a bicycle. The suspect, later identified as Diaz, brandished a machete and slashed the jogger multiple times in the hands and arms, police said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Two days later, another person was attacked while walking on the trail. That victim was assaulted and left with lacerations to the right arm and hands by someone on a bicycle, authorities said.

On Dec. 6, a man riding a BMX-style bicycle became verbally aggressive with someone on the trail. The person left the area unharmed.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attacks.