Philadelphia deputy police commissioner resigns as city deals with violent crime wave

One of Philadelphia’s most high-ranking officers who once served as the acting top cop abruptly resigned Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter stepped down after a disagreement with Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Outlaw reportedly gave Coulter the option to be demoted after an argument or disagreement over the handling of a recent shooting incident. The news comes as the city continues to be plagued by violent crime.

ARKANSAS STATE POLICE WRAP UP INVESTIGATION REGARDING VIOLENT ARREST

As of Wednesday, the city experienced 374 murders, 10 more than at the same time frame last year, according to police data.

Coulter briefly served as the city’s top cop from August 2019 to February 2020 after Richard Ross resigned following sexual harassment allegations, as well as gender and racial discrimination within the department.

She began her career in the department in 1988.

Fox News has reached out to the Philadelphia police department.