Philadelphia dog fights for her life after being shot, left for dead

A Philadelphia dog was shot several times on Monday and left for dead before a Good Samaritan found her.

The shooting took place in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia. An officer from the city’s Animal Care & Control Team arrived at the scene believing the dog was hit by a car.

Once the canine was taken to a local hospital, caregivers realized that she was shot multiple times.

Officials believe that the dog was shot in the street and crawled to a nearby residence, ending up on a front porch.

PHILADELPHIA RESIDENTS ADVISED TO DRINK BOTTLED WATER SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING CHEMICAL SPILL, OFFICIALS SAY

The dog is now named Alexia and is receiving life-saving care under the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

“After being shot in the street last night, Alexia literally dragged herself up the steps of a Good Samaritan’s home,” the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a Facebook post. “She was desperately seeking help.”

She remains in critical condition due to injuries in her muzzle and shoulder. She also needs surgery to amputate her front leg.

PENNSYLVANIA CHOCOLATE FACTORY EXPLOSION LEAVES FIVE DEAD, TWO MISSING: REPORT

As of Wednesday night, Alexia is still fighting for her life and received a blood transfusion.

“Unfortunately, Alexia has not been doing well. She needs good vibes,” the Pennsylvania SPCA said. “We are hoping she will stabilize and can come back here.”

Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement division is investigating the shooting. They ask anyone with information about the incident to call 866-601-7722.