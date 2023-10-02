Philadelphia looting arrests continue to pile up as DA’s office and police review evidence

Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested and charged over 70 people in connection to the multi-day crime spree that devastated and destroyed many businesses throughout the city last week.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, members of his office, and additional city officials spoke with reporters on Monday morning to provide an update on the multi-day crime spree.

Clint Orem, acting chief of the DA’s Office’s charging unit, told reporters that 61 adults were arrested and charged with various crimes, mainly consisting of felony burglary, felony conspiracy and criminal mischief, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.

PHILADELPHIA SWARMED BY ALLEGED JUVENILE LOOTERS TARGETING THE APPLE STORE, LULULEMON, FOOTLOCKER AND OTHERS

Two firearms were recovered during the first night, one of which was possessed by a juvenile.

According to Orem, five juveniles were arrested that first night.

On the second night, the Philadelphia Police Department arrested six adults on charges including felony burglary, felony conspiracy and criminal mischief.

HUNDREDS OF BUSINESSES TO GO ON STRIKE OVER RAMPANT VIOLENT CRIME PLAGUING CALIFORNIA CITY

Orem said the DA’s office is collaborating with the police department and going through the many pieces of video evidence collected, as well as affidavits, adding that he expects the number of arrests and charges to continue to increase.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford was not at the press conference Monday, but Krasner read a statement from the commissioner.

“The criminal behavior of looting, burglary, theft and vandalism that we experienced as a city early last week, will not be tolerated,” Stanford said in the statement delivered by the DA.

MUSK SAYS ‘AMERICA IS GOING FULL JOKER’ AFTER WATCHING PEOPLE LOOT STORES IN PHILADELPHIA

Stanford also said his department has made dozens of arrests and continues to work with the DA’s office, as both are committed to ensuring the safety of the businesses and community.

The chaos started just hours after a judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Video footage showed crowds of people ransacking an Apple Store and walking out with iPads, iPhones and more.

Looting also took place at places like Lululemon and Footlocker.