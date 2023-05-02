Philadelphia man who shot 2 officers now charged with molesting 9-year-old relative, DA says

A Philadelphia man involved in an hours-long standoff with authorities after shooting at police officers in an attempted “suicide by cop” also molested a 9-year-old relative, prosecutors said.

Steve Robbins, 65, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, Fox Philadelphia reported.

3 DEAD, 1 CRITICAL IN PHILADELPHIA NEIGHBORHOOD SHOOTING

He was originally charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related charges stemming from an incident days earlier.

Authorities received a call about a person with a gun on Sunday. A resident let the police in the home with the suspect and they were fired upon. They fled the building and SWAT was called.

A 14-hour barricade situation followed before SWAT members entered the home and found Robbins, authorities said.

He confronted SWAT officers on the third floor of the building and shot two officers. The bullets struck the officers’ ballistic vests and they were treated and released from a hospital.

Robbins was shot and remains hospitalized in stable condition.