Philadelphia motorcyclist arrested after kicking in woman’s car windshield during road rage assault, cops say

A motorcyclist in Philadelphia has been arrested after he was caught on video smashing a woman’s windshield with two children inside the car over the weekend, authorities said early Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced on social media that the arrest in the aggravated assault and vandalism case happened overnight.

“Great tips from public and some outstanding detective work,” Vanore wrote, adding that more information about the suspect and arrest will be released later.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Penn Square in the Center City neighborhood when a group of ATV and dirt bike riders converged on the area around City Hall, according to Philadelphia police.

During a stop at a red light, the driver of an ATV and the driver of a red sedan appeared to become involved in a verbal altercation.

Video shows the suspect, who was stopped directly behind the ATV, hop off his motorcycle and jump onto the back of the woman’s car and kick in the back windshield.

When the victim confronted him, the suspect picked up a black handgun that fell from his waist and pointed it at the woman, police said.

As the suspect was walking back to his motorcycle, he was seen headbutting and shoving the victim.

The victim, Nikki Bullock, told FOX29 Philadelphia that she was out delivering orders for Uber Eats with her friend in the front seat and two children in the back seats when her vehicle was sideswiped by the suspect. She said both the suspect and an ATV driver then started to argue with her.

“We were arguing back and forth because he hit the car, so after that his friend in front of me, he was arguing with me and while I’m arguing with his friend, he jumped off the bike, jumped on the back of the car and kicked the windshield in,” Bullock told the outlet.

The passenger and children in Bullock’s car were not hurt during the incident.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.