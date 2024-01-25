Philadelphia police searching for ‘dangerous’ teen murder suspect who escaped custody in hospital parking lot

Authorities in Pennsylvania are looking for a “dangerous” teenage murder suspect who escaped police custody in a hospital parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said Shane Pryor, 17, was in the parking lot of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia around noon when he escaped. Two prison staff members were in the car with Pryor, according to Vanore, but he was not handcuffed when he exited the car.

Pryor was at the hospital to be seen for an alleged hand injury of unknown origin. He is not believed to be in a hospital.

He was last seen in the area of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Pryor is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, sweatpants and socks with flip-flop or slide-type shoes.

Witnesses said he may have removed his blue sweater, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The U.S. Marshals Philadelphia are assisting in the search for Pryor and said he might be driving a stolen Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania tag ZTS-0503.

Police K-9 units are also assisting in the search and have been looking through underground parking lots in the area, FOX 29 reported.

Pryor has been behind bars since he was charged with the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Tanya Harris at 14 years old. He is still awaiting trial.

Anyone who spots Pryor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2.