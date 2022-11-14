Philadelphia preparing for potential bus of migrants from Texas

Officials in Philadelphia are preparing for the potential arrival of 52 migrants on a bus from Del Rio, Texas, some time this week.

It would mark the first time that migrants have been transported from Texas to Philadelphia, though Gov. Greg Abbott has sent thousands on buses to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told Fox News Digital that “the situation is still fluid” and the exact timing of the potential bus trip is unclear.

“This information was relayed to us from a community partner organization as Texas officials have not coordinated with the City,” the spokesperson asid. “We do not have an exact location of where the bus will disembark, nor do we have any specific information about those on board, nor do we know if other buses are planned.”

A spokesperson Gov. Greg Abbott did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday.

Philadelphia officials have been preparing since the summer for the potential arrival of migrants as nearby cities started receiving buses.

The 300th bus filled with migrants departed Texas en route to Chicago this week. Thousands of migrants have also been transported to New York City and Washington, D.C.

Gov. Abbott has said that he is trying to bring light to a crisis that is disproportionately impacting border communities in Texas, as a record 2.3 million migrants were encountered at the southern border in fiscal year 2022.

“As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border,” Abbott tweeted this week.