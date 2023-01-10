Philadelphia quadruple shooting: 3 dead after at least 50 shots fired, no arrests made

Three men in Philadelphia were killed and a fourth was critically wounded in a hail of at least 50 bullets on Monday night, authorities said.

The quadruple shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue near Guilford Street in the Mayfair neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

All four victims, Hispanic males ages 18 to 28, were found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 18- and 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 24-year-old victim was rushed to Nazareth Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to a hand and his torso, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have secured the scene but said no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

“Preliminary information that all four of these victims were together and they do know each other,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV. “We don’t have a motive for the shooting. We know over 50 shots were fired.”

Small said that shopping bags were found near the bodies and that the victims’ family members have told investigators that all four men had been shopping together earlier in the day.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.