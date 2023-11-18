Philadelphia radio station says it won’t play Taylor Swift songs ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce is blossoming, but her music will be banned by one radio station in Philly the next few days.

Q102 in Philly is refusing to play Swift’s music in a show of support for the Eagles, who face the Kansas City Chiefs Monday.

“This weekend we gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” show host Buster said, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

“There’s only one Swift and Kelce duo we care about here in the ‘City of Brotherly Love,'” said host Bex, referring to Travis’ brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and running back D’Andre Swift.

The boycott began Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until Tuesday.

Swift grew up near the Philadelphia area as an Eagles fan and spent summers in South Jersey, which is Philly country. But her loyalty has changed since rumors started swirling in September that she had been dating the star tight end.

It’s rumored that Swift’s parents will meet Kelce’s at this weekend’s game. It’s unknown if Swift will be at the game after taking her Eras Tour to South America. Kelce saw her show in Buenos Aires late last week while the Chiefs were on a bye week, and the two shared a kiss.

The game will be a rematch of February’s Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won, 38-35.

