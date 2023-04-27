Philadelphia students hospitalized after drinking drug-laced juice at school

Twelve students in Philadelphia were caught drinking opioid-laced juice Wednesday, prompting the school to lock down temporarily.

Authorities said they believe two students at Crossroads Accelerated Academy in West Philadelphia brought in the drug-infused grape juice. The drink, which was laced with an opioid called “wonk,” was passed around and consumed by the students, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

The students, all between 12 and 16 years old, experienced headaches and vomiting.

Five of the students were transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

Seven other students with more mild symptoms were picked up by their parents.

Police and counterterrorism officers searched the school and instated the temporary lockdown at 12:15 p.m.

School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton cautioned parents to keep an eye on their children’s drug use.

“Search your medicine cabinets, search your children’s bedrooms, this is something that is illegally possessed by the students and it’s something that is definitely not wanted on our school property,” Braxton said, according to FOX 29.

Fox News Digital reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for a statement, but has not heard back.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not have any additional information about the incident.