Philadelphia students injured in shooting near Overbrook High School

Four Philadelphia students were injured in a shooting shortly after Overbook High School let out early for the day on Wednesday, a city schools spokesperson said.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

All the injured students were treated at a hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said no arrest has been made, and no weapon was recovered.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement shortly after the four students were shot.

“I’m so tired of the lack of action, the innocent lives lost and Pennsylvanians hurt because we can’t come together to pass more commonsense gun laws,” he said.

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where school let out early because of parent-teacher conferences, the district’s deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, told the Associated Press.

Braxton said the district’s Office of School Safety told her the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred.

“We don’t know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted,” Braxton said. Parents were being notified early Wednesday afternoon.

“This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school,” Braxton said.

Wolf said in his statement that “enough is enough,” and spoke about President Biden’s Safer Communities Act being a start to addressing gun violence but said more can be done.

“We live in a country where we can’t walk home from school, go to the grocery store, or gather in sanctuary with our community without bloodshed,” he said. “It’s ben too little for too long. Pennsylvania’s General Assembly needs to act now.”

“The recent shootings across our country leave families with holes in their hearts and empty seats at the Thanksgiving dinner table. And I’ve had enough.”

Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m. He said victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.