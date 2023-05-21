Philadelphia suspects bust down grocery store door with ax, hold worker at gunpoint during robbery: video

Two suspects are wanted in Philadelphia after breaking into a local grocery store with an ax and holding an employee at gunpoint during a robbery last week.

Police shared surveillance footage of the armed robbery that unfolded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at the store on the 8200 block of West Venango Street in North Philadelphia.

One suspect can be seen pounding the store’s security door with an ax as the second suspect points a black firearm at an employee standing inside, according to the video.

After the suspects breach the door and enter the store, police said the second suspect continues to point the gun at the worker and demands money.

Footage shows the first suspect taking $750 from the register and stuffing it into a bag, authorities said. The suspects also stole two cartons of cigarettes.

Both suspects then fled the store and were last seen on foot heading south on Ninth Street.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the matter or the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s East Detective Division.