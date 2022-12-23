Philadelphia thieves caught on video pushing, kicking ATM in failed robbery attempt before fleeing

Police in Philadelphia are searching for four masked men who stormed a gas station at gunpoint and were caught on video failing to pry an ATM from its foundation before fleeing.

Surveillance video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows two vehicles with two men pulling up to the West Philadelphia gas station around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday before running into the store.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk while two others attempted to rob the ATM and pull it out of the ground.

The fourth suspect guarded the door.

PHILADELPHIA REACHED 500 HOMICIDES AS GUN VIOLENCE CONTINUES TO PLAGUE CITY STREETS

The two men tasked with robbing the ATM tried unsuccessfully multiple times to pry it out of the ground and could be seen on video kicking the machine.

The four suspects eventually gave up and fled the scene in the cars they drove to the gas station.

PHILADELPHIA HUMAN REMAINS IN ABANDONED HOME FOUND IN BAG ENCASED IN CEMENT

THIEVES STEAL ATM AFTER CRASHING VAN INTO STORE, START FIRE TRYING TO OPEN MACHINE: POLICE

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Earlier this month, a Philadelphia gas station owner took the issue of surging crime in the city into his own hands and hired security guards armed with AR-15 rifles to protect this business.

“They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level,” Neil Patel told Fox 29 Philadelphia. “We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs.”