Philadelphia woman killed during shootout with armed robber outside her apartment, police say

A 26-year-old Philadelphia woman was killed outside her apartment building early Thursday during a shootout with an armed robber, who may be a teenager, authorities said.

Two masked males approached two women around 1:45 a.m. on the 5100 block of N 12th Street in the city’s Logan neighborhood, Philadelphia police said after interviewing witnesses.

As the suspects tried to rob the women at gunpoint, police said the 26-year-old victim exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Responding officers found the 26-year-old woman laying outside her apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest, according to police. Five spent shell casings and two guns were discovered nearby, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Investigators believe the victim may have struck one of the robbers during the shootout.

A 15-year-old Black male was dropped off at Albert Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his chest, back, arm and hand, according to police.

The teen appeared to have been dropped off in a white sedan that matched the description of the suspected robbers’ vehicle, the station reported, citing police.

He was later taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where police say he is being guarded as a prisoner.

“As soon as this 15-year-old is stabilized, or if he is stabilized, detectives will be able to talk to him, but right now, he is in critical condition because he was shot in the chest, also in the shoulder and in the hand,” Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to KYW-TV.