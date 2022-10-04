Phillies clinch first postseason appearance since 2011: ‘We’re just getting started’

For the first time since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to the postseason.

The Phillies beat the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night, securing a Wild Card berth and eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers from postseason play.

It has been a season full of challenges for Philadelphia, firing their manager – Joe Girardi – in June after a 22-29 start to the 2022 MLB season, and being without the services of two-time MVP Bryce Harper for two months of the regular season.

“I think when we started out when I signed here in ‘19, I think I said it was going to take us a couple years,” Bryce Harper said, according to MLB.com.

“We’re not where we need to be right now, of course. This is Step 1 to hopefully greater success and a greater opportunity to get where we need to be. But we’re going to enjoy this, we’re going to have fun. There’s nothing like popping bottles in October, and I’m excited to be part of this.”

Interim manager Rob Thomson took over for Girardi following the early season firing, guiding the roster through a stretch in September that saw the Phillies go on two five-game losing streaks.

“We’re not done,” Thomson told his team following Monday’s playoff-clinching win, according to ESPN. “After Wednesday, we’ve got 13 more wins, and we’re world champions.

“Congratulations, enjoy this, you’ve earned it.”

Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitched six and ⅔ innings of two-hit baseball, striking out nine and walking zero before closer Zach Eflin came in for the ninth inning save.

“This is exactly what you dream of,” Eflin said. “This is what you want. But we’re just getting started. We want to do this four more times.”

Philadelphia will be the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-three Wild Card game. Game 1 is Friday night in St. Louis.