Phillies one win away from World Series as offense pours it on in Game 4 win over Padres

It certainly didn’t start off well for the Philadelphia Phillies, but double-digit runs will cure just about anything.

The Phillies are now one win away from winning the National League pennant after their 10-6 win over the in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Phillies made it a bullpen game, and Bailey Falter retired the first two guys he faced. But Manny Machado launched a solo home run to left-center to put the Padres up early. But the Padres kept it coming – the next two Padres got on base, and Brandon Drury drove them both in with a double. Rob Thomson yanked Falter, but Ha-Seong Kim had an RBI single off Connor Brogdon to put San Diego up 4-0.

But the Phillies answered back immediately. After Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom half of the inning with a single, Rhys Hoskins belted a two-run homer to cut the deficit in half. J.T. Realmuto then walked, and he scored all the way from first on Bryce Harper’s double. Neither pitcher record three outs – in fact, Padres’ Mike Clevinger didn’t record one.

The second and third innings were silent, but the Phillies put the tying run on base in the fourth with a leadoff double from Nick Castellanos, and Bryson Stott drove him in with a single.

In the fifth, Juan Soto put San Diego back in front of a two-run homer, but Hoskins answered right back with his second two-run homer of the night, tying the game up at six. In fact, the bottom of the fifth was almost a carbon copy of the bottom of the first. Realmuto again scored from first on a Harper double, this one giving the Phillies their first lead of the night. Castellanos then drove Harper in with a single up the middle. In the sixth, Schwarber hit a solo home run, making it a 9-6 Phillies lead, and Realmuto joined the fun with a solo homer of his own in the seventh.

Phillies relievers – in this case, non-starters – combined for 8.1 innings of two-run ball, with those runs only coming on Soto’s homer. They allowed just five hits and struck out eight while walking one.

Zack Wheeler tossed a gem in Game 1, and he’ll look to do the same in Game 5 on Sunday afternoon to send the Phillies to their first Fall Classic since 2009. Yu Darvish will look to send the series back to San Diego.

First pitch is at 2:37 p.m.