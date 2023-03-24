Phillies reveal Rhys Hoskins tore ACL in spring training game

The Philadelphia Phillies revealed first basemen Rhys Hoskins tore an ACL in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday.

Surgery will be required, so Hoskins will likely miss the entire 2023 season.

A date for the surgery has not been set. Team president Dave Dombrowski is expected to speak with the media Friday to share additional details.

In the top of the second inning against the Tigers, Hoskins backed up on a ground ball hit to him, and it appeared to be a routine play. As the ball hit his glove, Hoskins’ left knee gave out, and he tumbled into the right field grass.

Hoskins was clutching at his knee as EMTs rushed to the field after the non-contact injury. He was carted off as his teammates watched

There have been other freak non-contact injuries before opening day, which is one week away. In the World Baseball Classic, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was jumping up and down celebrating Puerto Rico’s win when he just went down. Tests revealed he had a patellar tendon injury that could keep him out the entire year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Gavin Lux in a spring training game against the San Diego Padres earlier this spring after his knee buckled while he ran to third base on a routine grounder. He tore his ACL and is lost for the season.

Hoskins played a key role in helping the Phillies reach the World Series last season. His famous bat spike after homering in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves is a moment baseball fans will long remember about the 2022 season.

Manager Rob Thomson now has some decisions to make, but the Phillies have depth to fill the void. Alec Bohm will likely pick up his first baseman’s glove a lot more this season, shifting from third base to first.

That could shift Bryson Stott from second to third with veteran infielder Josh Harrison playing second base. Thomson could also have Edmundo Sosa start at third while Bohm plays first.