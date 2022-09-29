Philly DA Krasner insists his crime policies are ‘working’ despite 1,000 killings, refuses to resign

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner insisted his far-left crime policies are “working” despite the city seeing more than 1,000 homicides in less than two years.

Krasner made the comments during an extensive interview with Fox 29 Philadelphia on Wednesday. Krasner has come under fire from critics for the city’s surging crime, and the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt earlier in September.

“Maybe it’s not working,” Fox 29 reporter Mike Jerrick said of Krasner’s policies.

“It is working,” Krasner said.

REPUBLICANS INTRODUCE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST PHILADELPHIA DA LARRY KRASNER

“There’s been a thousand people killed in 20 months,” Jerrick pressed.

“It is working,” Krasner insisted. “The reality is, when you look at all these jurisdictions, we had a devastating blow from the pandemic, and there is absolutely no correlation between the progressive or traditional [approaches to crime] and the rate of crime.”

WIDOW OF SLAIN PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER BLAMES PROGRESSIVE POLICIES OF DA LARRY KRASNER FOR HUSBAND’S DEATH

“The states in the U.S. that have a rate of crime that is 40% higher are MAGA states. They are Trump states,” he continued.

Jerrick then countered that Republicans point to the Democrat-run cities in their states as the cause for high crime rates, to which Krasner responded that “Republicans lie.”

Jerrick went on to press Krasner about whether he had considered resigning.

“That hasn’t even crossed your mind, has it?” Jerrick asked.

“No, because the fact is that Philadelphia voted for me overwhelmingly because they want what we are doing,” Krasner said.

The Philadelphia House voted to hold Krasner in contempt on September 15, arguing that his office had refused to comply with subpoenas.

“This is not a decision we, as a committee, came to lightly,” Representative Torren Ecker said at the time. “This committee is steadfast in its intention to get to the bottom of the current unrest in Philadelphia, and being denied access to important documents hinders progress in achieving that goal.”

Republicans in the House are also pushing articles of impeachment against the embattled DA.