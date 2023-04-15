Phoenix bar shooting breaks out, injuring at least four: police

Multiple people were injured in a shooting that broke out outside a Phoenix bar, police say.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Saturday morning in the parking lot outside POJ’s Cantina, a sports bar.

Phoenix officers found an injured security guard and another injured man. Both were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Two other men who were shot showed up to the hospital as authorities were investigating. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Bargoers at POJ’s Cantina were asked to leave in light of the chaos. Police are investigating two of the victims’ alleged involvement in the shooting.

“At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved in shooting a weapon,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

“This remains an ongoing investigation. Details about what led up to the shooting is still under investigation,” she added.

There are no additional details about the shooting at this time.