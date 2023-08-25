Phoenix continues to battle extreme heat as summer draws to a close

Even as the summer winds down, Phoenix is still facing extreme heat.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix warned the metropolitan area and parts of south-central Arizona could see potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend. Areas of southeast California may also be impacted.

Forecasters say an “unseasonably strong” ridge of high pressure will expand across the Southwest, leading once again to temperatures 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

The excessive heat is expected to last through Tuesday.

The Weather Service is also urging people not to do strenuous physical activities during the hottest times of the day.

While Phoenix is known for its heat, the city and its surrounding suburbs have endured an especially brutal summer. The desert city saw a 31-day streak of 110 degrees or more that began June 30. The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.

It was part of a historic heat wave that stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert.