Phoenix police find kidnapped teen dead, continue search for armed gunmen who abducted him

The Phoenix Police Department is continuing the search for two gunmen who broke into a home and kidnapped a 17-year-old male last week after the teen’s remains were found in a rural part of Maricopa County on Tuesday.

Jesse Sainz-Camacho was abducted from his western Phoenix home by two armed gunmen around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19, according to police. His cause of death was not immediately released by authorities.

The suspects, one with a rifle and one with a handgun, fled the home in a dark-colored SUV after kidnapping Camacho.

Another adult male who was inside the home was shot and later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance images released by police show one of the suspects holding a rifle outside the house.

“I was awake around two-ish, talking to my friends on the phone,” a neighbor told Fox 10 Phoenix. “And then, I hear gunshots.”

The Phoenix Police Department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation into Camacho’s kidnappings and death.

Anyone with information about the the case can make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.