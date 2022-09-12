Phoenix police shoot sword-wielding man dead after he ran towards officers: Officials

Phoenix police say that a man is dead after he attempted to run towards officers with a sword in his hand.

The man allegedly began using a sword to hit the gates of the Phoenix Police Department precinct on Sept. 10, according to FOX 10.

When police told the man to drop the sword, he refused, and began running towards officers. Police then fired shots at the suspect, who was later identified as Aaron Baughman, 40.

Baughman later died at a local hospital.

Baughman’s father arrived at the scene and attempted to walk towards his son, but police told him to stop.

Police say that no officers were injured in the incident.