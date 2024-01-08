Photo proves Hamas using North Korea-made weapons against Israel, South Korea says

Photo evidence shows that Hamas terrorists are using weapons manufactured in North Korea in its war against Israel, South Korea’s spy agency said Monday.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service released a photo showing a disassembled F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher that the spy agency says has Korean characters engraved inside the fuse of the grenade launcher, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

“The fuse with the Korean characters is located in the mid-section of the North Korean-made F-7 rocket,” the spy agency told the news outlet.

The agency said it was collecting evidence of North Korea’s suspected arms sales to Hamas, though it was unable to share any such evidence to protect its sources and in consideration of diplomatic ties.

While the hermit kingdom previously voiced support for Hamas against Israel following the initial terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, Pyongyang has dismissed that it was supplying Hamas with its weapons as “a groundless and false rumor” orchestrated by the United States.

The F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher is a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles. These rocket launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded.

In addition to the F-7 rocket launcher, Hamas propaganda videos and photos have reportedly shown its fighters with North Korea’s Bulsae guided anti-tank missile.

North Korea has maintained diplomatic relations with Palestinian leaders since 1966. In 2012, the U.S. detected a North Korean cargo plane reportedly carrying rockets and rocket-propelled grenades that had been bound for Hamas.

North Korea also has close ties with Russia. Last week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made the claim that Russia is using North Korean-made missiles in its invasion of Ukraine.

