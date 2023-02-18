Photos show children’s toys still cover Lindsay Clancy’s backyard weeks after kids were killed

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Children’s toys still covered Lindsay Clancy’s backyard three weeks after she allegedly strangled her kids to death and then attempted suicide, photos taken by Fox News Digital show.

It didn’t appear that anyone was inside the Clancys’ Duxbury, Massachusetts home this week, but toys for five–year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan were scattered across the yard.

Her defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, painted a similar picture inside their home during Clancy’s Feb. 7 arraignment, when she appeared in court from her hospital bed via Zoom.

“One thing that’s always been apparent is Lindsay loved her children,” Reddington said in court. “I was in the house. The house is absolutely loaded with indicia of love for those kids.

“There are photographs on the wall, little drawings, all sorts of games, toys, playpens, bassinets in the living room and the dining room. The kitchen was loaded with toys. Virtually, their entire house, including their master bedroom, had toys and things for the kids.”

Photos of the backyard show that the outside wasn’t any different. There were slides of different sizes, swings, a little trampoline, a toy lawn mower, a plastic imitation of child’s roller coaster, among other play things.

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay’s husband, found his wife on the ground in the backyard that was littered with toys after he came back from running errands on Jan. 24. She had jumped from their bedroom window in an attempt to take her own life.

Meanwhile, the children were dying in the basement with exercise cords around their necks, prosecutors alleged during the arraignment.

The prosecution alleged that Lindsay, 32, purposefully arranged for her husband to leave the house that evening and timed how long it would take him to run the errands as part of a premeditated plot to kill her young kids.

Reddington has denied the accusations and painted a picture of a woman who had been suffering a mental health crisis and was on so many medications that she was “a zombie.”

She continues to receive treatments for mental health and physical injuries in a hospital after Reddington revealed in court that she’s paralyzed from the waist down.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ruled that there would be no monetary bail, and Clancy will continue treatments and get permission to be moved to other facilities.

Clancy is facing charges for murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation. A not-guilty plea on all charges was entered on her behalf.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

On Jan. 28, Patrick Clancy said that he forgave his wife and wants everyone else to do the same, in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” he wrote. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”