Pickup driver charged in Ohio deadly crash one day after being released on unrelated charge in Kentucky

A pickup truck driver was reportedly charged in Ohio with vehicular homicide on Friday for a crash that killed three people on Interstate 275 a week ago.

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was arrested and booked into Ohio’s Hamilton County Justice Center hours after he was released on his own recognizance from custody in Kentucky Thursday on an unrelated charge connected to a domestic violence probation violation, FOX 19 reported.

A judge said he needed medical treatment for serious, non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, according to WLWT-TV and officials in both states agreed to avoid a potentially lengthy extradition process by arresting him after he was released and treating him in Cincinnati.

Blankenship was charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault in Ohio, court documents said, according to FOX 19. He is also expected to face additional charges.

His Kentucky probation violation was linked to a second-degree strangulation charge in Kentucky’s Campbell County that led to him being placed on a 5-year pretrial diversion in 2021.

Blankenship was allegedly driving a pickup truck at a “high rate of speed and without lights on” last Friday before he “lost control” of the vehicle and plowed into a tow truck that was occupied, forcing that vehicle into a disabled vehicle that was also occupied, according to the sheriff’s office.

The disabled vehicle then fatally struck tow truck driver Keith Skaggs, 38.

Janaya Glover, 22, Richard Glasser, 66, whose car was going to be towed, were also killed in the crash, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said, according to WLWT.

John Glover, 25, also sustained unknown injuries in the crash.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for comment.