Piers Morgan calls trans athletes participation in women’s sports ‘grotesquely unfair,’ calls for boycotts

British journalist Piers Morgan slammed transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports as “grotesquely unfair” during an appearance on OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls” podcast, adding that women should boycott events with trans athletes all together.

The Fox Nation host told former NCAA Division 1 swimmer Riley Gaines that while some world sports governing bodies have implemented bans on trans athletes in women’s sports, a boycott would prompt the biggest change.

“I actually think, right now, every female competitor in women’s sport in the world should just refuse to compete against trans athletes. Not because they’re transphobic, because they want to protect women’s rights to fairness. And if they all did that one day, this ends.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morgan said separately that his issue with the participation of trans athletes in women’s sports is primarily focused on what it means for women’s rights.

“In every sport now you’re seeing this creeping erosion of women’s rights to fairness and equality,” he continued. “I have no problem with trans people. People want to transition or identify as something they weren’t born as, fine. But what you can’t do in your pursuit of your own rights to fairness and quality is erode the rights of women’s fairness and equality rights. And that’s what we’re seeing and it has to stop.”

FROM OUTKICK: RILEY GAINES PRAISES FEMALE JIU-JITSU ATHLETES FOR REFUSING TO FIGHT AGAINST MEN

Earlier this month, a prominent American Brazilian jiu-jitsu league, North American Grappling Association, announced that biological men who have transitioned will no longer be allowed to compete in female divisions in order to maintain “fairness for female athletes.”

The league cited other sports governing organizations, including World Rugby, which banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events back in 2020.

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL UNDER SCRUTINY OVER TRANS PARTICIPATION ON GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAM: REPORT

The latest policy, according to the organization’s website, cites concern for “player welfare” and the physical advantages.

Since then, several international organizations have followed suit. Over the summer, the international governing body for swimming announced plans to create an “open category” more than a year after a new policy effectively banned trans athletes from competing in women’s events.

“If you allow people who were born biologically male to put their hand up and say they’re women and want to compete in women’s sports, they are going to destroy women born with biological bodies,” Morgan said.

“They’re just going to destroy them.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.