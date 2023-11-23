Pilot dead after crashing small plane in central Indiana

One person died Wednesday when a small plane crashed near a central Indiana airport, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed around 5 p.m. in a field near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis, authorities said.

The pilot, who wasn’t identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, local news outlets reported.

Firefighters extinguished a small field fire at the crash site.

The plane’s origination and destination were not immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.