Pirates’ Oneil Cruz has timeline for return after undergoing ankle surgery following nasty collision

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz underwent surgery to repair the broken ankle he suffered in a home plate collision, which sparked a benches-clearing scuffle with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Cruz’s season, though, won’t be over as he’s expected to return to the Pirates after four months of recovery, the team announced. That would put him returning some time in August.

To fill his spot on the roster — Cruz was designated to the 10-day injured list — Mark Mathias has been recalled from Triple-A.

A slow ground ball off the bat of Ke’Bryan Hayes bounced down the third baseline, and Cruz decided to race home to add a run to the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning.

But White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada was quick after the ball found his glove, transferring it to his right hand and firing it home to Zavala, who was ready to tag Cruz out.

Cruz attempted to slide but appeared to get caught up in the dirt, which led to his collision with Zavala, who stood up and seemed to have some words for Cruz as the Pirates shortstop writhed in pain.

Pirates’ Carlos Santana had some words with Zavala, and then the rest of the Pirates’ bench began heading out of the dugout, with the White Sox following suit.

Chicago’s Tim Anderson and Michael Kopech were among those who got involved in the scrum that even saw the bullpens empty, with pitchers running from the outfield to join the scuffle.

Luckily, nothing got more physical than some pushing, shoving, and surely some explicit language. But the loss of Cruz certainly hurts the Pirates in the long run.

Cruz is one of the most promising prospects in MLB, showcasing true five-tool abilities in the 87 games he played with Pittsburgh last season. He’s displayed his rocket arm at short and has belted baseballs into the Allegheny River at exit velocities more than 115 mph.

Cruz was 8-for-32 with a homer, double and four RBI over nine games this season. He hit .233/.294/.450 with 17 homers, 54 RBI and 45 runs scored in his time with the Pirates last season.