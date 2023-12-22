Pistons 1 loss away from tying NBA record, as fans chant ‘sell the team’ following 25th straight loss

The Detroit Pistons are on track to tie the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak after dropping 25 straight with a loss to the short-handed Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

“We had a shot to win it down the stretch, just wasn’t solid enough,” a disappointed Cade Cunningham said to reporters after the game.

This has been the case for the Pistons for 25 straight games, as they are just one loss away from tying the league’s record, which was last done by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-2014 and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010-2011.

“That’s history that nobody wants to be a part of,” Cunningham continued. “We’re trying to build something that’s sustainable. It’s not like we’re just trying to go out there and win one game.”

“We’re not 2-26 bad. No way are we that bad.”

However, things do appear to be “that bad.”

Utah, without four of its top seven scorers, rallied behind Kelly Olynyk’s 25 points to defeat Detroit 119-111 after losing to Cleveland the night before.

The Pistons missed their first six 3-point attempts of the fourth, and finished 1 for 10 on 3-point shots in the fourth.

Videos circulated on social media after the game showing fans breaking out in chants of “Sell the team,” while some fans were seen with paper bags over their heads with the same messaging.

“I want to be careful with my words, because this one hurts more than many of them just because of the situation,” first-year coach Monty Williams said after the game. “A team that played last night gets 50 points off of turnovers and rebounds… So this one’s unbelievably hard to understand how we can get outworked in those categories.”

“That is absolutely on me,” Williams continued. “For whatever reason, it’s been the same story all year long with those two categories, particularly the turnovers. And it’s a tough one to swallow.”

The Pistons will have a chance to avoid landing on the wrong side of history when they travel to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

